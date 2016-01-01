Dr. Meena Azeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Azeem, MD
Dr. Meena Azeem, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (224) 263-5731
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
- Aetna
- Allergy & Immunology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1639513187
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Azeem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azeem accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Azeem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Azeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azeem works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Azeem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.