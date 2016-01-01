Dr. Meena Kalyanaraman, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalyanaraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Kalyanaraman, MB BS
Dr. Meena Kalyanaraman, MB BS is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
NBIMC - Pediatric Critical Care201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-3568
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1821174558
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kalyanaraman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalyanaraman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalyanaraman works at
Dr. Kalyanaraman speaks Tamil.
