Dr. Meena Khandelwal, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Khandelwal works at Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.