Overview of Dr. Meena Mehta, MD

Dr. Meena Mehta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh University and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Prisma Medical Associates in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.