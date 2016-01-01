Dr. Moossavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meena Moossavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meena Moossavi, MD is a Dermatologist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Dr. Moossavi works at
Locations
-
1
Livonia Dermatology14801 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 542-8100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
John D Dingell Veterans Affairs Medical Center4646 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 576-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moossavi?
About Dr. Meena Moossavi, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982716114
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moossavi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moossavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moossavi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moossavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moossavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moossavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moossavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.