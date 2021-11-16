Overview of Dr. Meena Rao, MD

Dr. Meena Rao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Annex in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.