Overview of Dr. Meena Sharma, MD

Dr. Meena Sharma, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Cooper University Hosp Hosptlst in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.