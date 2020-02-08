Overview of Dr. Meena Shatby, MD

Dr. Meena Shatby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Shatby works at WOODLANDS SPORTS MEDICINE CENTER in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.