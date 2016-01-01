Dr. Meena Theva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Theva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meena Theva, MD
Dr. Meena Theva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warwick, RI.
Dr. Theva works at
Dr. Theva's Office Locations
-
1
Caring for Women Inc.166 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 739-2000
- 2 2 Dudley St Fl 5, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 430-2735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Theva?
About Dr. Meena Theva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033524624
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theva accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theva works at
Dr. Theva has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Theva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.