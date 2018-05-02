Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meenakshi Iyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Meenakshi Iyer, MD
Dr. Meenakshi Iyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Iyer works at
Dr. Iyer's Office Locations
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
North Georgia Diabetes and Endocrinology - Johns Creek3350 Paddocks Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 735-5300
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Red Bank4440 Red Bank Rd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 272-0313
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 272-0313
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, she takes her time with you and really Listens to what you have to say. I am very happy to have found her!
About Dr. Meenakshi Iyer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
- 1982736674
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Mahadevappa Rampure
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Iyer works at
Dr. Iyer speaks Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.