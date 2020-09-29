Dr. Meenakshi Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meenakshi Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meenakshi Jain, MD
Dr. Meenakshi Jain, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University Of New Delhi and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
A Woman's Point of View3275 66th St N Ste 7, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 382-5775
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jain is knowledgeable and professional. She is compassionate and thoroughly understands the female body. I've been a patient for years and recently had the Axonics Implant. I'm nearly 70 and can vouch for the great care you can expect with Dr. Jain!!
About Dr. Meenakshi Jain, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1467409037
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- University Of New Delhi
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.