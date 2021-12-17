Dr. Meenakshi Jolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meenakshi Jolly, MD
Overview of Dr. Meenakshi Jolly, MD
Dr. Meenakshi Jolly, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Jolly's Office Locations
Rush Rheumatology - Orthopedic Building1611 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jolly is amazing. I trust her completely and I am thankful for her compassionate care.
About Dr. Meenakshi Jolly, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1316970015
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jolly has seen patients for Lupus and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jolly speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jolly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jolly.
