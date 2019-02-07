See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Dayton, OH
Dr. Meenakshi Patel, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.2 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Meenakshi Patel, MD

Dr. Meenakshi Patel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore

Dr. Patel works at Valley Medical Primary Care Inc. in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Dysphagia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Valley Medical Primary Care Inc.
    6611 Clyo Rd Ste E, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 208-8282
    Bethany Village
    6451 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 208-8282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Constipation
Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Constipation

Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Constipation
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Malaise and Fatigue
Bird Flu
Osteoporosis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Diseases
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Indigestion
Interstitial Cystitis
Intertrigo
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomalacia
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyuria
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mt. Carmel
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 07, 2019
    I really believe Dr. Patel is very good at taking the time to diagnosis and treat her patients. I love her staff! They are very good and getting me in when I am sick and treating my chronic diseases. I am very grateful to caring physicians like this one, when it is hard to find one these days.
    Yvonne in Centerville — Feb 07, 2019
    About Dr. Meenakshi Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Panjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568458362
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meenakshi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Valley Medical Primary Care Inc. in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Dysphagia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

