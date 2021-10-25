Overview of Dr. Meenu Goel, MD

Dr. Meenu Goel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Goel works at Ascension Medical Group Broad Ripple Primary and Specialty Care in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Zionsville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.