Dr. Meenu Jindal, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Jindal works at Comprehensive Pediatric Care, PLLC in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.