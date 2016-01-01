Dr. Meer Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meer Ahmed, MD
Dr. Meer Ahmed, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Alliance eHealth9000 Southwest Fwy Ste 170, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 805-3465
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hindi
- San Jacinto Methodist Hospital
- UMDNJ Family Medicine
- Bangalore Medical College
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.