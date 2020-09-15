Dr. Meera Amar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meera Amar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meera Amar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
Dr. Amar works at
Locations
Diabetes & Endocrine Center of Central Texas PA333 Londonderry Dr Ste 200, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 751-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amar and her staff are professional and friendly. Dr. Amar has a great bedside manner and is detailed in reviews of my tests and next steps. She listens to any concerns and addresses them thoroughly. I trust Dr. Amar and feel very good about the practice.
About Dr. Meera Amar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1689670184
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amar has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Amar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.