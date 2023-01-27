Dr. Meera Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meera Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meera Joseph, MD
Dr. Meera Joseph, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
Inlet Psychiatry345 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 302B, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 639-7992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joseph's light hearted approach made me feel at ease.. She listened to my issues, offered suggestions and prescribed medications, when filled and taken that made me feel so much better. She is a GEM..
About Dr. Meera Joseph, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1255502779
Education & Certifications
- SUNY/Stony Brook, NY Geriatric Psychiatry
- SUNY/Stony Brook University Hospital
- SUNY/Stony Brook University Hospital
- Medical University Of Lublin
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.