Dr. Meera Khedkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Meera Khedkar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hospital - Lifespan (Providence)
Dr. Khedkar works at
Locations
The Green at Florham Park140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9960
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khedkar is a great Allergist/Immunologist. She takes her time reviewing your history and current complaints. She is validating and informative. She was the first doctor that gave me real hope that I could get better. She is not scared to take on complicated cases and knows her stuff when it comes to differential diagnoses and rare conditions.
About Dr. Meera Khedkar, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1306973870
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital - Lifespan (Providence)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khedkar has seen patients for Angioedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khedkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khedkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khedkar.
