Overview of Dr. Meera Lobo, MD

Dr. Meera Lobo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Lobo works at Advanced Kidney Care of Hudson Valley, PC in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemodialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.