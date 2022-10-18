Dr. Meera Oza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meera Oza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meera Oza, MD
Dr. Meera Oza, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Lady Harding Medical College India and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Oza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oza's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Treatment Center2100 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-0001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oza?
Having RA has been a journey I have never traveled alone. Dr. Oza diagnosed me in my 40's and I am now 78. Her knowledge and ability to know what medications my body needed and when it was time to make a change in those medications, get injections, or do PT have been spectacular. Dr. Oza cares if you are in pain and she knows how to treat you to make you better. Not only does Dr. Oza care, but she also teaches you how to manage your disease. Almost 40 years together and I have full use of my hands and do not use assistance to walk. My journey has not always been easy, but I have been blessed to have her as my physician and now my dear friend.
About Dr. Meera Oza, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1740203934
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Detroit MI
- Wayne State University Detroit MI
- Wayne State University Detroit MI
- Lady Harding Medical College India
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oza works at
Dr. Oza has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oza speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.