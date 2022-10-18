See All Rheumatologists in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Meera Oza, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (105)
Map Pin Small Orange Park, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Meera Oza, MD

Dr. Meera Oza, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Lady Harding Medical College India and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Oza works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Treatment Center in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Oza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Osteoporosis Treatment Center
    2100 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 276-0001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Steroid Injection
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Steroid Injection
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint X-Ray Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (46)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Meera Oza, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1740203934
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne State University Detroit MI
    • Wayne State University Detroit MI
    • Wayne State University Detroit MI
    • Lady Harding Medical College India
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meera Oza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oza works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Treatment Center in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Oza’s profile.

    Dr. Oza has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Oza speaks Gujarati and Hindi.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

