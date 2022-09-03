Dr. Meera Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meera Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Meera Patel, MD
Dr. Meera Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
OBGYN Associates of St. Louis9450 Manchester Rd Ste 206, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 725-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is nice and kind. She listen’s carefully and never interrupts. I’m very satisfied with the care she provided through pregnancies and after. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Meera Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427120948
Education & Certifications
- Wash U/BJC Hosp
- BJC Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
