Dr. Meera Raghunathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meera Raghunathan, MD
Dr. Meera Raghunathan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Raghunathan works at
Dr. Raghunathan's Office Locations
Canton Pediatrics6231 N Canton Center Rd Ste 101, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 455-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My kids have been with Dr. R for more than 18 yrs. She is THE best, staff also. She is doing exactly what she's meant to do with her life, helping kids and families. If she needs to refer to a specialist, she does without hesitation. She's a fantastic person and an outstanding doctor.
About Dr. Meera Raghunathan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437110590
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghunathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghunathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghunathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghunathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghunathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghunathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghunathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.