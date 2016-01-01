Dr. Meera Ranganathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranganathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meera Ranganathan, MD
Overview of Dr. Meera Ranganathan, MD
Dr. Meera Ranganathan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ Med Sch
Dr. Ranganathan works at
Dr. Ranganathan's Office Locations
Pulmonology, Sleep, Asthma and Allergy Center of Dublin105 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3741
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meera Ranganathan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1245281948
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Med Sch
- Atlantic Health Program
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Ranganathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranganathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
