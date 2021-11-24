Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meera Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Meera Wells, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U|University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Wells works at
Hackensack Meridian Health Hope Tower19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3890
Hackensack Meridian Health Hope Tower19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Excellent, patient, observant and right on target with what my 10 year child needs were. She was consistent and worked with a purpose in stabilization and my sons best self. I’m sad she left last month I need to know where she will be practicing, I’d pay her out of pocket .
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1407952302
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- St Elizabeths
- Providence Hosp & Med Ctr|Providence Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U|University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Wells works at
Dr. Wells speaks Hindi.
