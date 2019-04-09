Dr. Meesun Sim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meesun Sim, MD
Overview of Dr. Meesun Sim, MD
Dr. Meesun Sim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Sim's Office Locations
Rachel Sim MD PA6309 Preston Rd Ste 1400, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 443-0719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Sim. She takes all the time you need to listen and address all of your health issues. She is very kind and caring. And office staff are friendly as well. It’s easy to get into the office to see her, and they are very accommodating with scheduling appointments.
About Dr. Meesun Sim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1205018926
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sim speaks Korean.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Sim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.