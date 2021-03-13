Overview of Dr. Meetkumar Sheth, MD

Dr. Meetkumar Sheth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Sheth works at Jersey Shore Medical & Pediatric Associates in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.