Overview

Dr. Megan Akins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.



Dr. Akins works at Holston Medical Group PC in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.