Dr. Megan Applewhite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applewhite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Applewhite, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Megan Applewhite, MD
Dr. Megan Applewhite, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Applewhite works at
Dr. Applewhite's Office Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center50 New Scotland Ave # MC-193, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Applewhite?
patient explains very well and easy to talk to
About Dr. Megan Applewhite, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1043449317
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Applewhite has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Applewhite accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Applewhite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Applewhite works at
Dr. Applewhite has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applewhite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Applewhite. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applewhite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applewhite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applewhite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.