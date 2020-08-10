Dr. Babb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Babb, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Megan Babb, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Folsom Primary Care1700 Prairie City Rd Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Well this review is long overdue! We have been seeing Dr Babb for many years. My husband stumbled across her when he wanted to get a check up. He was embarrassed when he found out he would be seeing a female Dr. However she made him feel so at ease. I scheduled an appointment soon after. Dr Babb helped us start a family when we were struggling and she has been the pediatrician to both our small children. I was a high anxiety first time mom. Looking back at it I would reach out about some of the most ridiculous things and she never once made me feel embarrassed about it. Like other reviews have said she really does make you feel like you are her only patient. She shows sensitivity and compassion to her patients. She is extremely thorough and amazing with kids. Highly recommend her!
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912330648
- Mercy Family Practice Residency Of Sacramento
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Dr. Babb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Babb using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Babb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babb works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Babb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.