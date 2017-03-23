Overview

Dr. Megan Bernstein, MD is a Dermatologist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Bernstein works at Northeast Dermatology Associates in North Andover, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA and Londonderry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.