Dr. Megan Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Bernstein, MD is a Dermatologist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Locations
1
Northeast Dermatology Associates538 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 691-5690Wednesday8:45am - 3:45pm
2
Northeast Dermatology Associates62 Brown St Ste 304C, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 691-5690
3
Northeast Dermatology Associates75 Gilcreast Rd Unit 100, Londonderry, NH 03053 Directions (603) 432-3178
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love love Dr. Bernstein! She is so smart, yet I feel totally comfortable talking with her and she listens. She has taken the time to really help me through a complicated diagnosis. Her compassion and friendly nature immediately will set you at ease and then her thoroughness in providing top notch care will leave you impressed.
About Dr. Megan Bernstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1578761482
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
