Dr. Megan Bielawski, MD
Dr. Megan Bielawski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Crystal Arthritis Center Inc.471 N Cleveland Massillon Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4045
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I saw Dr. Megan for the first time and she spent 45 minutes with me. I can not say enough good things about the wonderful care I received, how thorough she was and how she listened to me and answered all of my questions. She is WONDERFUL.
- Rheumatology
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
