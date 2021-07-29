Dr. Megan Bill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Bill, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Knoxville Neurology Clinic2200 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 521-6174
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She listened, which is an exceedingly rare quality in providers. For that quality alone, I give her 5 stars. I hope she is able to find a way to help my issues.
- Neurology
- English
- 1851741367
- Neurology
Dr. Bill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.