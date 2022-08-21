Dr. Megan Bogart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Bogart, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Bogart, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Milam Bogart Dermatology7400 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 364-8220
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Bogart without knowing what the procedure would be. From the time I walked in the office until the procedure was complete, I was at ease. Dr. Bogart explained exactly what was happening and her staff answered any questions I had.
About Dr. Megan Bogart, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogart has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogart.
