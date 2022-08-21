See All Dermatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Megan Bogart, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Megan Bogart, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bogart works at Milam Bogart Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Milam Bogart Dermatology
    7400 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 364-8220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Aug 21, 2022
    I went to Dr. Bogart without knowing what the procedure would be. From the time I walked in the office until the procedure was complete, I was at ease. Dr. Bogart explained exactly what was happening and her staff answered any questions I had.
    — Aug 21, 2022
    About Dr. Megan Bogart, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780642751
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Bogart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bogart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bogart works at Milam Bogart Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bogart’s profile.

    Dr. Bogart has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

