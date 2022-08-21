Overview

Dr. Megan Bogart, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bogart works at Milam Bogart Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.