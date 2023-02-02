Dr. Thibodeaux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Thibodeaux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Megan Thibodeaux, MD
Dr. Megan Thibodeaux, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine at New Orleans.
Dr. Thibodeaux works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thibodeaux's Office Locations
-
1
Medical City Dallas7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (940) 591-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thibodeaux?
No one I would trust but her. Most caring attentive OB/GYN.
About Dr. Megan Thibodeaux, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1538589080
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine at New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thibodeaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thibodeaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thibodeaux works at
Dr. Thibodeaux has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thibodeaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thibodeaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thibodeaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thibodeaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thibodeaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.