Overview of Dr. Megan Thibodeaux, MD

Dr. Megan Thibodeaux, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine at New Orleans.



Dr. Thibodeaux works at Medical City Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.