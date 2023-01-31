See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Megan Cassidy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Megan Cassidy, MD

Dr. Megan Cassidy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Cassidy works at Virginia Womens Center - Short Pump in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cassidy's Office Locations

    Virginia Womens Center - Short Pump
    12129 Graham Meadows Dr, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 453-9685
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Megan Cassidy, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1144353582
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Cassidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cassidy works at Virginia Womens Center - Short Pump in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Cassidy’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.