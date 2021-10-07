Overview

Dr. Megan Cavanaugh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Cavanaugh works at Northwest Center for Colorectal Health, LLC, Portland, OR in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.