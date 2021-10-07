Dr. Megan Cavanaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Cavanaugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Cavanaugh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Northwest Center for Colorectal Health, LLC, Portland, OR9155 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (971) 254-9884
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Who wants to see a butt doctor? No one I know of, including me, but if you have to go, do yourself a favor and see Dr. Cavanaugh. I literally just left her office smiling. Not only was she extremely knowledgeable and thorough in discussing my condition (complete with fabulous illustrations) she’s warm, funny, and sensitive. She recognizes that most people don’t want to be there so she makes the visit much more than bearable. Her medical assistant Sam made me comfortable from the moment I walked in (when weighing in, we joked at how my sweater could possibly weigh 20 pounds ??) This team is truly top-notch. Dr. Cavanaugh was recommended to me and I’m so grateful. I’ve never liked a doctor or office visit more!
About Dr. Megan Cavanaugh, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Colon and Rectal Surgery
- Fletcher Allen Health Care U Of Vt
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Hamilton
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Cavanaugh works at
