Dr. Megan Chapter-Zylinski, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chapter-Zylinski works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates- Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.