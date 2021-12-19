Dr. Megan Cotti-Rausch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotti-Rausch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Cotti-Rausch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Megan Cotti-Rausch, MD
Dr. Megan Cotti-Rausch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Cotti-Rausch works at
Dr. Cotti-Rausch's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Pediatrics431 SOUTHWEST BLVD N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 526-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotti-Rausch?
Dr. Cotti-Rausch is very patient and caring. She takes her time with her patients and their parents, ensuring that all concerns are addressed.
About Dr. Megan Cotti-Rausch, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1396155263
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotti-Rausch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotti-Rausch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotti-Rausch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotti-Rausch works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotti-Rausch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotti-Rausch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotti-Rausch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotti-Rausch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.