Dr. Megan Joy Dejong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Joy Dejong, MD
Overview of Dr. Megan Joy Dejong, MD
Dr. Megan Joy Dejong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Dejong works at
Dr. Dejong's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group15300 West Ave Ste 120, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 590-5304
-
2
Palos Medical Group15300 W West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 590-5304Monday8:45am - 4:30pmTuesday8:45am - 4:30pmWednesday8:45am - 4:30pmThursday8:45am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dejong?
She’s wonderful! I’m an older patient and I found her to be very concerned and interested in my previous diagnoses. She also was very knowledgeable and very pleasant! I loved that she didn’t rush through my visit,took time and listened and answered my concerns.
About Dr. Megan Joy Dejong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1346403821
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dejong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dejong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dejong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dejong works at
Dr. Dejong has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervical Polyps and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dejong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dejong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dejong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.