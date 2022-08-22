Overview of Dr. Megan Engelen, DO

Dr. Megan Engelen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Engelen works at Physician Group Of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.