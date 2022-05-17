Dr. Megan Eshbaugh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Eshbaugh, DO
Dr. Megan Eshbaugh, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Center for Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases816 Greenbrier Cir Ste A, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 461-3400
The Center for Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases PC1033 Champions Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-2783
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent first visit. Dr. Eshbaugh spent much time explaining my diagnosis including multiple treatment options which she wrote down for me to take home for consideration. She was very patient when answering my questions and I left feeling very satisfied and grateful. The staff was also kind and considerate.
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eshbaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eshbaugh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eshbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eshbaugh has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eshbaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshbaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.