Overview of Dr. Megan Flahive, DO

Dr. Megan Flahive, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Dr. Flahive works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.