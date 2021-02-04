Dr. Megan Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Ford, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ford works at
Locations
-
1
Asthma Allergy & Pulmonary Assoc., P.C.1015 Chestnut St Ste 1300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ford?
A doctor who really cares about her patient. Spends at least 15-30 minutes with me at every appointment and any complaint i have she investigates and does not blow it off like most doctors!
About Dr. Megan Ford, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942643705
Education & Certifications
- Dupont Hospital For Children
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
207 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.