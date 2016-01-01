See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Megan Gaffey, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Megan Gaffey, MD

Dr. Megan Gaffey, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Gaffey works at Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain in New York, NY with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaffey's Office Locations

    Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain
    240 E 38th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-7890
    Arkansas Children's Hospital
    1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, AR 72202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 364-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Tonsillectomy
Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Tonsillectomy
Otitis Media
Adenoidectomy
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Deafness
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Frenectomy
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Postnasal Drip
Thyroid Scan
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Black Eye
Broken Nose
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Carotid Ultrasound
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip
Cleft Palate
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Common Cold
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Facial Bone
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Geographic Tongue
Glossectomy
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Sleep Study
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tracheal Surgery
Trigeminal Nerve Block
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Megan Gaffey, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • English
    • 1992099204
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Gaffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaffey has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gaffey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

