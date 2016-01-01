Dr. Gau accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Megan Gau, MD
Overview of Dr. Megan Gau, MD
Dr. Megan Gau, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcadia, CA.
Dr. Gau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gau's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Hospital of Southern California300 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 898-8198
-
2
Rose Womens Health289 W Huntington Dr Ste 305, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 461-7071Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gau?
About Dr. Megan Gau, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669908265
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gau works at
Dr. Gau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.