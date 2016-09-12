Dr. Hiles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Hiles, MD
Overview of Dr. Megan Hiles, MD
Dr. Megan Hiles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Hiles works at
Dr. Hiles' Office Locations
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Kaiser Permanente Parkside Medical Offices215 S Parkside Dr Ste 215, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 327-6540
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I'd highly recommend Dr. Megan Hiles. I went to her for an annual physical due to "just not feeling like myself" not a specific ache or pain. My physical's mammogram required a more detailed analysis of one breast which identified small abnormal sites which upon further analysis were cancer. She immediately established a pathway for me to specialists and a well respected breast surgeon. She made ALL the difference in my world I'm happy to say!
About Dr. Megan Hiles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1821314816
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiles.
