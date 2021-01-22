See All Podiatrists in Concord, CA
Dr. Megan Hom, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Concord, CA
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Megan Hom, DPM

Dr. Megan Hom, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hom works at Bay Area Foot Care in Concord, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Foot Care
    2272 Bacon St, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 676-3933
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Megan Hom, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629564869
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Kaiser Permanente North Bay Consortium
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Hom, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.