Dr. Megan Hom, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Megan Hom, DPM
Dr. Megan Hom, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hom works at
Dr. Hom's Office Locations
Bay Area Foot Care2272 Bacon St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-3933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hom is truly amazing. Her professionalism, skills, and warm personality all create an excellent doctor/patient relationship. I highly recommend Dr. Hom. I intend to be her patient for many years to come!
About Dr. Megan Hom, DPM
- Podiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1629564869
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente North Bay Consortium
- California School of Podiatric Medicine
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hom.
