Dr. Megan Iacco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Iacco, MD is a Dermatologist in Plymouth, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Ganger Dermatology9398 N Lilley Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 344-4567Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Ganger Dermatology1979 S Huron Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 344-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seeing Dr. Iacco for cosmetic needs and loved the options she gave me and the overall results when I followed her advice. Then she found two skin cancers - each required different treatments and she explained my options clearly and completely. I trust her.
About Dr. Megan Iacco, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1740577667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iacco has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iacco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.