Dr. Megan Indermaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Megan Indermaur, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Women Care Florida/Women's Cancer Associates621 Lumsden Professional Ct, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8143Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pm
St. Petersburg Oncology - North Kenwood2191 9th Ave N Ste 120, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 382-7848
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I HIGHLY recommend Dr Indermauer! She removed a very large cyst from my daughter laparoscopically and the whole process from start to finish was extremely professional, caring and informative.
- Oncology
- English
- 1780697870
- University of South Florida - Moffitt Cancer Center
- St Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Indermaur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Indermaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Indermaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Indermaur has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indermaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Indermaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indermaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indermaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indermaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.