Dr. Megan Indermaur, MD

Oncology
4.4 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Megan Indermaur, MD

Dr. Megan Indermaur, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Indermaur works at Women Care Florida/Women's Cancer Associates in Brandon, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Indermaur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women Care Florida/Women's Cancer Associates
    621 Lumsden Professional Ct, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8143
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Petersburg Oncology - North Kenwood
    2191 9th Ave N Ste 120, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-7848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 29, 2021
    I HIGHLY recommend Dr Indermauer! She removed a very large cyst from my daughter laparoscopically and the whole process from start to finish was extremely professional, caring and informative.
    — Jul 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Megan Indermaur, MD
    About Dr. Megan Indermaur, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780697870
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida - Moffitt Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Indermaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indermaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Indermaur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Indermaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Indermaur has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indermaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Indermaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indermaur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indermaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indermaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

